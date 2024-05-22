Video: Tanker truck drives directly into Iowa tornado before winds flip another semi

NEVADA, Iowa – An Iowa Department of Transportation camera caught terrifying moments Tuesday for two truck drivers near Nevada, Iowa, when both were swallowed by a tornado.

The first tractor-trailer appears to have seen the tornado heading across the highway, and had pulled over. As the traffic cam starts shaking from the strong wind and rain blurs the image, a tanker truck sails past the stopped tractor-trailer.

Ahead of it is the opaque gray swirling mass of the tornado. The tanker driver slams on the brakes. But the solid clouds take over the tanker, and soon its red taillights are gone.

A tornado near Nevada, Iowa overtakes two trucks.

The first semi holds on for a bit before it is pushed over and also swallowed by the tornado.

Other drivers passed by both trucks once the tornado cleared. They say there were emergency crews on the scene. The Iowa State Patrol said there were no reports of injuries from either driver.

The tanker survived the storm upright but was blown into some trees along the side of the road.

The tractor-trailer was also pushed off the highway.

The overturned truck.

A tornado outbreak ravaged Iowa on Tuesday, resulting in several deaths and the decimation of the town of Greenfield.





