VIDEO: SUV crashes into south Austin home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department are searching for a person who ran away after video footage showed the vehicle they were driving plowing into a south Austin home.

Around 9:18 a.m., APD officers responded to the crash in the 10200 block of Bilbrook Place.

When APD officers arrived on the scene, they said the driver ran away immediately after the crash. No injuries were reported, police said.

The video, which was captured on a neighbor’s doorbell camera, shows what appears to be a black SUV fly in from the right side of the screen.

The Austin Police Department are searching for a person who ran away after video footage showed their vehicle plowing into a south Austin home | Todd Bynum/KXAN News

A top of a tree disappears as the driver hits it, then a house and another car in the driveway. When we arrived on the scene, the SUV was lying on its side. No injuries were reported, according to police.

Anyone with any information can submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling (512) 472-8477.

