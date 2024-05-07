Video shows suspect sprinting away after shooting, killing flea market vendor: CMPD

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a man in east Charlotte on Sunday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Shawn Dwayne Powell, 51, was a vendor at a flea market at Midnite Rodeo and was shot and killed around 6 p.m. Sunday, May 5, in the parking lot.

PREVIOUSLY: One person dies in east Charlotte shooting: CMPD

On Tuesday, CMPD released a video showing the suspect running to the back of the building.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

