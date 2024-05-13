Video shows rare tornado near Valles Caldera

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Weather over the weekend has brought some much-needed moisture to New Mexico, but it also brought a tornado to the Jemez Pueblo.

The video was taken by Jamey Bryan near the Valles Caldera on Saturday afternoon.

The tornado is about 11,000 feet above sea level, which is well-above the normal elevation and terrain tornadoes are typically found in.

Tornadoes are extremely rare in the area, and national records say there have only been 10 tornadoes reported in Sandoval County since 1883. None of them have had any reports of injuries.

The National Weather Service has to survey the tornado before we know the full extent of any damages at what level it is categorized as.

