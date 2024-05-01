New video shows moment man pointed loaded gun at Raynham police officers

Officials have released police body camera video of the moment a man pulled and pointed a loaded gun at officers in Raynham Tuesday afternoon.

The video shows 35-year-old Stephen Maclean open the door of his King Phillip Street apartment before immediately raising the gun and pointing it at one of the four officers gathered in the hallway.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said one of the officers deployed a taser while two other officers fired their weapons hitting Maclean. No officers were injured.

The officers immediately rendered aid to Maclean and he was transported to Morton Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

According to Quinn, the man was arrested Monday on charges of intimidation of a witness and disorderly conduct in connection with an ongoing court case that involved his girlfriend. He was released following his court appearance but was on probation for an operating under the influence case.

Police were called back to Maclean’s residence on Tuesday after receiving a call from Maclean’s girlfriend.

“He had apparently been acting erratically, was fired from his job this morning after showing up for work intoxicated, and was being belligerent and aggressive,” said Quinn.

A neighbor tells Boston 25 they heard seven or eight shots fired and saw a man taken into an ambulance.

“They were all repetitive like boom boom boom boom boom and that was it,” said Kyle Wilder, “It took like probably 45 minutes for them to get the suspect out and wheeled into the ambulance and I did see like bandages on his chest.”

Crime scene tape could be seen covering the front lawn and driveway of the residence.

Two of the officers involved in the shooting, Sergeant Frank Pacheco and Officer Jennifer Lang, both 12-year veterans of the Raynham Police Department, were placed on administrative leave Tuesday per the department’s policies and procedures.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and Prosecutors continue to investigate this fatal shooting.

