Video Shows Man Confronting Apparent Attacker on Escalator During Australian Mall Stabbing

Footage shared by multiple outlets in Australia shows a man waving a bollard at a man holding a knife

DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Paramedics respond to the Westfield Bondi Junction in Sydney on April 13

Footage from the fatal stabbing attack at an Australia mall shows a bystander stepping in to confront the apparent attacker.

Seven people died and others — including a 9-month-old baby — were left in critical condition after a man attacked shoppers with a knife at the Westfield Shopping Center in Bondi Junction in Sydney on April 13. A video from the incident, shared by multiple Australian news outlets, shows a shopper confronting the alleged attacker.

The footage, reported by Australia's 9News and The Sydney Morning Herald, appears to show a man armed with a knife walking up an escalator at the shopping center. At the same time, another man in a white T-shirt and jeans can be seen walking toward the apparent attacker while carrying a shopping bollard, or post.

DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Police vehicle responds to the scene at the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping mall in Sydney on April 13

The shopper can then be seen carrying the bollard above his head like a weapon while confronting the alleged attacker, before the video ends.

The alleged attacker in the clip seemingly matches a description that a witness previously gave to ABC News Australia of "a man in a green and yellow T-shirt."

The New South Wales Police Force confirmed in a press release on April 13 that the attacker fatally stabbed six people and injured several others. Emergency services responded to the scene at 3.30 p.m. local time, and the attacker was shot dead at the scene, per police.

"An officer attached to Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command attended and was allegedly confronted by a man with a knife," the statement read. "The man allegedly lunged at the officer, before he was fatally shot."

New South Wales Police Commissioner Anthony Cooke told reporters, per The Sydney Morning Herald, that "a single unit officer" found the attacker at the scene, before the attacker "raised a knife" at her. The officer "discharged the firearm and that person is now deceased," Cooke said.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb said in a news conference, per 7News Australia, that authorities are "waiting to formally identify" the attacker and that they "became aware of who we believe the offender is," describing a "40-year-old man." Webb added that the man was acting alone.

She said police are confident that there is "no ongoing risk" and that the shopping center will remain closed on April 14.

“A critical incident team comprised of State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad and the Central Metropolitan Region will now investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation will also be subject to an independent review," police said in their release.

After the fatal attack, Kate Middleton and Prince William expressed their condolences on Instagram Stories, writing that they are "shocked and saddened by the terrible events in Sydney earlier today."

"Our thoughts are with all those affected, including the loved ones of those lost and the heroic emergency responders who risked their own lives to save others," the royal couple added.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that he was "briefed by the AFP on the devastating events at Bondi Junction."

"Tragically, multiple casualties have been reported and the first thoughts of all Australians are with those affected and their loved ones," he added.

