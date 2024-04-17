Video shows Fayetteville man killed after attempting to stop a carjacking

Video of a Fayetteville man killed after attempting to stop a Lumberton carjacking last month was shared to social media in recent weeks and shows the victim fired at least four shots at the culprit before being intentionally struck by his own stolen pickup truck.

Jonathan Adam Lecompte, 38, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the confrontation March 14, the Lumberton Police Department said.

Ricky Alex Driggers, 28, of Lumberton, is charged with first-degree murder, larceny of a motor vehicle, felony fleeing to elude arrest and two counts of attempted common law robbery.

According to police, a 911 caller reported their vehicle had been carjacked from the 4100 block of West Fifth Street in Lumberton about 10:30 a.m.

While officers were en route to the initial call, additional information was received that the suspect was involved in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of Go Gas at 2605 W. Fifth St. and he was trying to carjack a second vehicle in front of McDonald's.

Police said the second vehicle was Lecompte's and the video shows it to be a work truck loaded with a ladder and other construction-type gear.

A still photo from a video shared on social media shows an armed bystander confront a carjacking suspect shortly before the truck struck the bystander, killing him in Lumberton last month. John Lecompte, 38, of Fayetteville, was identified by police as the bystander.

What happened in the video

The video, widely shared on Facebook, TikTok, Reddit, Instagram and other social media platforms, begins with a man in a yellow safety vest, presumably Lecompte, pointing a gun at the accused carjacker near a pickup truck stopped in the travel lanes in front of a Lumberton Burger King at N.C. 72 and West Drive.

Though it is inches from his face, the carjacker ignores the gun and moves to get into the pickup truck when Lecompte fires one shot at him.

The carjacker continues into the driver's seat as Lecompte, within arms reach of the driver's door, fires three more shots at the door, before the carjacker quickly backs up.

The person filming points the camera back toward Lecompete and another man in the road who begin to run toward a grassy area as bystanders yell for them to get out of the way.

The truck then reappears on the screen and speeds onto the grass, striking Lecompte as he attempts to escape.

As some bystanders scream, others run to Lecompte lying motionless in the grass. The truck is last seen in the video continuing through the grass, driving through a chainlink fence and leaving on Olive Drive.

Police said that officers arriving at the scene spotted the stolen work truck and pursued it until the driver wrecked on Selma Road near N.C. 41, nearly four miles from the Burger King.

Driggers is being held in the Robseon County jail without bail.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Video shows Fayetteville man killed trying to stop carjacking