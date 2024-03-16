Fayetteville man struck and killed while attempting to stop carjacker in Lumberton

A Lumberton man was arrested Thursday after striking and killing a Fayetteville man with a vehicle while attempting to evade police officers during an attempted carjacking.

Ricky Alex Driggers, 28, is charged with first-degree murder, larceny of a motor vehicle, fleeing to elude arrest, and two counts of attempted common law robbery in an incident that resulted in the death of Jonathan Adam Lecompte, 38, according to a release from the Lumberton Police Department.

The release stated that at 10:29 a.m. Lumberton Emergency Communications was alerted to an attempted carjacking in the 4100 block of West Fifth Street. Officers were responding to the call when they received information that the carjacking suspect struck a person in the parking lot of Go Gas in the 2600 block of West Fifth Street and was trying to carjack another vehicle at a McDonald's on the road, the release stated.

Witnesses allegedly had jumped into action at the gas station and halted Driggers momentarily before he then stole a vehicle and, "reportedly intentionally struck one of the good Samaritans," according to the release.

Lecompte, the man struck by the vehicle, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Officers arriving on scene saw and pursued the fleeing suspect until he wrecked the stolen vehicle on Selma Road near N.C. 41, according to police.

Driggers is in the Robeson County jail without bail, according to the release.

