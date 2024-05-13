Video shows bobcat take casual stroll around pool in Naples, Florida

A Naples man was in for quite a surprise recently as he lounged poolside at a local condo complex.

A bobcat slowly meandered around the pool area and within feet of Kevin Mario, who was seated in a lounge chair and eventually wandered off.

According to NBC2, the wildlife encounter happened May 7 at Vista Pointe in the Vineyards community.

Mario said the animal appeared "very hungry and tired."

Bobcats are abundant in Florida but not often seen, making this rare encounter even more special.

How big does a bobcat get?

Bobcats can get to be about twice the size of a domestic cat, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Their weight tops out at a little over 30 pounds.

Bobcats have pointed ears with short black tufts and a short tail that is "bobbed" in appearance. Their fur is tan to yellowish brown with brown or black markings and bobcat bellies are white with black spots.

Bobcat diet

Squirrels, rabbits and rats are the bobcat's primary prey species in Florida, FWC said, but the felines will occasionally hunt a feral cat or domestic chicken.

Before the sun rises above the horizon, a bobcat strolls by a remote sensor camera set up by News-Press photographer Andrew West at Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

