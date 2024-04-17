New video shows arrest following attempted kidnapping at Florida CVS

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — New body camera video shows the moment a suspect was arrested following a kidnap attempt of a 4-year-old child at a CVS located in Miami Beach.

Video obtained by NBC affiliate WTVJ shows Nicolas Metternich Sternaman, 26, getting tracked down and handcuffed moments after trying to abduct a young boy.

Florida man accused of trying to kidnap child in CVS: affidavit

In February, surveillance footage in the drug store, located at 7400 Collins Avenue, caught Sternaman violently grabbing the child’s neck and lifting him off the ground. The child’s father was able to intervene, grabbing the suspect by the torso until he dropped the child.

As the child fell onto his back, Sternaman and the father got into a fight before he fled the scene. The father and another witness chased after him.

“I have five kids so this is like a, you know, I just felt his pain, like everybody was just looking around like bro, this guy’s about to get away, so I just ran him down,” the witness told detectives. “This is crazy man, broad daylight, trying to snatch the, just like that, out of nowhere.”

Sternaman was booked on charges of kidnapping and battery and is being held without bond, according to WTVJ.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.