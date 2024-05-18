Video: See hail from storm that passed through Vero Beach on Saturday afternoon

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Pebble-sized hail fell Saturday afternoon in southern Vero Beach as a strong line of storms swept across the area.

Hail was reported around 4 p.m. and lasted about 10 minutes. Strong wind, rain and thunderstorms followed the hail storm. The total amount of rainfall was not immediately available on Saturday afternoon.

Hail falls during a Saturday afternoon storm in Vero Beach on May 18, 2024.

A heat advisory was in effect until 8 p.m. across the Treasure Coast. The heat index was expected to be up to 110 degrees.

NWS: Heat advisory issued for Treasure Coast region through Saturday evening

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Pebble-sized hail fell on Vero Beach Saturday afternoon