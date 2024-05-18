NWS: Heat advisory issued for Treasure Coast region through 8 p.m. Saturday

As today’s temperatures across Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties climb into the mid-90s, a heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. for the Treasure Coast, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

A heat index value — a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature — of up to 110 today is expected, said meteorologist Kole Fehling of the National Weather Service.

“We issue a heat advisory when the heat index values are expected to be 108 or higher,” he said.

“For this level of heat, it can affect anyone without proper hydration and adequate cooling,” he said. "So, remember to practice heat safety, staying hydrated and taking breaks if you’re spending extended periods outside, especially in direct sunlight.”

A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. on Saturday May 18, 2024 for the Treasure Coast region, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

An upper-level high combined with drier-than-normal air with a southwest flow is making it harder for sea breezes to reach inland areas, Fehling said, which pushes the heat index up.

Temperatures in the low-to mid-90s are expected across the region through Sunday, but with a lower heat index than today, Fehling said.

Widely scattered storms are likely to develop this afternoon after 2 p.m. through 8 p.m., especially along coastal areas with wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph, possible. The chance for rain drops Sunday night as showers move offshore, Fehling said.

