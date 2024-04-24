VIDEO: Physical altercation breaks out between San Jose mayor’s security detail, pedestrian during KRON4 interview

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A physical altercation broke out between San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan’s security detail and a pedestrian passing by 55 S 1st St. in downtown San Jose on Tuesday evening. Mahan, who was in the area for a restaurant opening, was in the middle of an interview with KRON4.

Video captured the entire altercation that escalated to violence. Watch the video in the media player above.

Around the 55-second mark in the video, the pedestrian appears to land a right-hand punch to the security detail’s head.

In the beginning of the video, a person is seen walking by Mahan’s right shoulder before approaching the mayor’s protective detail. The two are heard in a verbal exchange as Mahan tells the pedestrian he is in the middle of an interview.

The pedestrian then tells the security detail, who is a San Jose Police Department officer, to “mind your (explicit) business.” “I was going to do what the (explicit) I was going to do right before you walked up to me,” he said to the security guard.

Soon after, the altercation went from verbal to physical. The pedestrian is heard telling the officer that he will smack him.

The two struggled for a few minutes before bystanders helped the mayor’s security detail. The pedestrian was eventually detained by SJPD officers.

Mahan’s security detail sustained an injury during the altercation and was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Police tell KRON4 they are submitting evidence to the district attorney’s office.

The suspect was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for multiple charges, including felony battery on a police officer. SJPD said the motive and circumstances surrounding the altercation are under investigation.

Mahan was not physically harmed during this incident.

