Video of Muslims visiting Indonesia church misrepresented as 'religious conversion'

A video of young Muslims visiting a church in Indonesia was altered to add text that falsely claimed it showed them converting to Catholicism. The footage was viewed millions of times on Facebook in the Catholic-majority Philippines but a priest from the diocese in Indonesia where it was filmed told AFP the event aimed to promote inter-faith relations.

The video racked up more than three million views in a Facebook Reel shared on April 26, 2024.

"So many Muslims converted to Catholicism," read Tagalog-language text overlaid on the clip.

"Catholic true church founded by Jesus Christ."

The footage shows a group of young men and women -- some of whom are wearing Muslim headgear -- visiting a church and speaking with clergymen.

The video surfaced in similar posts in the Philippines -- whose population is majority Catholic -- on Facebook here and here and on TikTok here and here.

Some social media users appeared to believe the footage showed a Catholic conversion.

"Welcome to the Catholic Church," one commented.

Another said: "Congratulations brothers and sisters. Now you're back to the right religion."

Interfaith visit

Keyword searches on TikTok found the clip posted on March 28 by St John the Baptist Parish in Ciamis in Indonesia's West Java province (archived link).

Below is a screenshot comparison of the video shared in a false posts (left) and in St John the Baptist's TikTok post (right):

According to the TikTok post, the video shows Muslim students visiting St Peter's Cathedral in Bandung -- which is part of the same diocese as St John -- on March 27 (archived link).

The video does not feature the text overlay about a religious conversion that appears in the clip circulating on social media in the Philippines.

Instead, text superimposed on the footage says it shows students from Bandung and the nearby cities of Ciamis and Tasikmalaya visiting the cathedral.

"They celebrated the month of Ramadan by staying in touch in bonds of brotherly love across faiths," it said it Indonesian.

"They shared smiles and greetings with Catholic followers, priests, nuns and monks who were present. These young Muslim students also had the opportunity to see Catholic worship up close."

Father Albertus Gatot Hendrasto, St John the Baptist's parish priest, confirmed the video did not show a religious conversion.

He told AFP the students "attended our mass as visitors" and were not asked to actively take part in the service.

The visit aimed to "embrace a good and strong bond with different faiths," he said.

St Peter's Cathedral in Bandung also posted the video on Instagram on March 29.

The church has previously posted about inter-faith activities with Muslims, including breaking the fast during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.