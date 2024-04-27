Video: Man flees BCSO deputies in car chase, hits SUV with family in it

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who wasn’t even on authorities’ radar was arrested after leading Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a chase after failing to stop for a missing license plate.

Video: Driver tries to race BCSO deputy on Paseo Del Norte

According to BCSO, it took place on April 9 as auto theft deputies were on patrol near Central. Deputies noticed a gold Cadillac without a plate and attempted a stop. The car sped off near 90th and Sunset Gardens. The driver, 61-year-old Jeff Conner, led deputies on a chase heading towards I-40 going east. The vehicle exited onto Unser when it collided with another vehicle that had a family of four in it.

Following the crash, lapel video showed Conner fleeing the vehicle. Deputies released a K-9 and eventually apprehended Conner.

The family did not sustain serious injury. Conner is charged with possession of a controlled substance, aggravated fleeing, and driving with a revoked license.

