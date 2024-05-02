VIDEO: Man fatally stabs coworker at Golden Pride

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was business as usual on January 26 at the Golden Pride on Lomas, until it wasn’t.

Story continues below

Video from inside the restaurant shows then employee, Ethan Sheppard, in the back kitchen. He’s seen pacing around, eventually grabbing what police say is a knife from his pocket before disappearing from frame. Behind a wall is where authorities believe Sheppard stabbed his coworker Justin Husted to death.

Moments later, Sheppard is seen leaving the kitchen on video and out the back door where again he’s seen pacing. At one point, Sheppard even tries to go back inside the business but his coworkers shoo him off.

According to a criminal complaint, an employee who witnessed the stabbing said Sheppard kept referring to Husted as a “snitch.”

Sheppard is being held behind bars until his trial.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.