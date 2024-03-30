VIDEO: Downpour floods San Diego streets

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — An atmospheric river dumped heavy rain across San Diego County Saturday, with multiple areas flooding from torrential downpours.

Around 9:30 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for areas ranging from North County to South Bay. The weather service warned affected areas might receive between 0.5 to 0.8 inches of rainfall in the span of just one hour.

Several areas across the region began flooding as a result of the strong Pacific storm, something that’s become all too familiar for San Diegans. The spring season appears to be mimicking the wet winter just experienced.

The county Department of Public Works, along with the City of San Diego, announced several road closures due to flooding from the Pacific storm.

Here’s a look at some flooded out streets that were caught on camera Saturday:

La Jolla near Jose’s Courtroom (captured around 9:15 a.m. by FOX 5)

Point Loma on Nimitz Boulevard (captured by KUSI around 9:45 a.m.)

Widespread rainfall is expected to continue across the region Saturday and into Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Stay safe out there, San Diego.

