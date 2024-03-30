Video captures helicopter pursuit and crash of masked man driving 100 mph on California freeway

(FOX40.COM) — Video footage released from a California Highway Patrol helicopter shows a masked person driving recklessly through Highway 50 lanes before crashing into traffic.

On Thursday, a California State Parks ranger attempted to stop a red Mitsubishi sedan. The driver of the sedan failed to yield and fled eastbound on I-50 from Sunrise Blvd., at speeds over 100 mph, according to law enforcement.

Due to the high speeds, the State Parks ranger opted to stop pursuing the vehicle. Shortly after, the California Highway Patrol said it saw the vehicle merge onto westbound I-50 from Hazel Ave and noticed that the driver and passenger were wearing ski masks.

Moments later, officials said a CHP helicopter flew overhead and stayed with the subject of the pursuit as it fled through Rancho Cordova and re-entered westbound I-50. Once the vehicle approached Power Inn Road, the video shows it crash into two additional vehicles at high speeds, before becoming disabled.

The driver fled on foot after the crash but was caught. The driver and passenger were arrested and booked into Sacramento County Jail on unknown charges. The passenger was released shortly after.

