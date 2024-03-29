VIDEO: Bullet flies through window in I-880 road rage shooting, man arrested

(KRON) — A suspect was arrested for allegedly shooting at a driver on Interstate 880 in Union City on Wednesday, California Highway Patrol said. Dashcam video (above) shows the bullet shattering the victim’s passenger-side window.

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. on I-880 northbound just south of Alvarado-Niles Road. CHP described it as road rage.

The victim called CHP to report that a man in a green Toyota shot through their vehicle. The victim was not shot but suffered minor injuries from the shattered glass.

The suspect was identified, found and arrested within 24 hours, CHP said. Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for his home and found two guns and a large amount of ammunition.

CHP did not publicly identify the suspect or say where he lived. Road rage is becoming a bigger problem on roads, CHP said.

“Aggressive driving has increasingly become a major cause of concern for many road users,” CHP said. “Extreme cases of aggressive driving can escalate to road rage.”

CHP is asking for people who witnessed this shooting or a similar crime to reach out at (510) 489-1500.

