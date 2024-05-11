Victorville man shot at motel dies from injuries, suspect arrested

A 29-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning in connection with the fatal shooting of another man at a Victorville motel, authorities said.

Terry Williams was taken into custody shortly after midnight, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials and booking records.

The Victorville man is accused of fatally shooting Jontae Marsh, of Victorville, shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday following a fight between the two men at Motel 6, 16868 Stoddard Wells Rd., sheriff's officials said in a written statement.

When Victorville deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered Marsh had been shot and seriously wounded, sheriff's officials said. The 19-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Multiple people were questioned by investigators at the scene.

"Through investigation, homicide detectives learned Marsh was involved in a physical altercation with suspect Terry Williams when Williams retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and shot Marsh," according to the statement.

Williams was being held without bail, records show. He was scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing Tuesday in the Victorville branch of San Bernardino County Superior Court.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff's Homicide Detail at (909) 890-4904. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at (800) 782-7463.

