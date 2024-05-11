Man wounded in shooting at Victorville motel

A shooting at a Victorville motel on Friday afternoon left a man wounded, officials said.

The shooting took place shortly before 1:30 p.m. at Motel 6, 16868 Stoddard Wells Road, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials and San Bernardino County Fire Department logs.

Deputies were dispatched to a report of an "assault with a deadly weapon," sheriff's department spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said. "When they arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital and the investigation continues."

Motel 6, 16868 Stoddard Wells Road in Victorville, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

An update on the victim's condition was not available.

No further details, including a suspect description or motive, were released.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, can reach the Sheriff's Victorville Station at (760) 241-2911. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at (800) 782-7463.

