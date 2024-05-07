Man accused of shooting wife and 10-year-old son at Victorville motel

The Days Inn, 15366 La Paz Drive in Victorville, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

A man shot his wife and the couple's 10-year-old son during an argument at a Victorville motel over the weekend, authorities said.

Christopher Bulger, 31, of Victorville, was jailed on suspicion of attempted murder, child abuse, domestic violence, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and altering the serial number on a firearm, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials and county booking records.

The shooting took place about 11:15 p.m. Sunday at the Days Inn, 15366 La Paz Drive. Deputies determined it stemmed from an argument between the couple, sheriff's officials said in written statement.

The woman was shot in the neck, according to investigators. The bullet traveled through the woman's body and exited through her abdomen. The bullet continued to travel and struck the 10-year-old child in the stomach, authorities said.

The wounded woman and child were taken to a trauma center for treatment, officials said. An update on their conditions was not available.

Deputies found Bulger nearby and arrested him in connection with the shooting.

Bail was set at $2 million pending an initial court appearance, which was scheduled Wednesday in the Victorville branch of San Bernardino County Superior Court, records show.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911. Anonymous information may also be submitted to We-Tip at (800) 782-7463.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Man accused of shooting wife, 10-year-old son at Victorville motel