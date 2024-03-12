Victims IDd as Yonkers couple in Suffolk County dismemberment case as new details emerge

Three of the four people charged in the dismemberment of a couple in Suffolk County and the victims themselves all had ties to Westchester County – but details of the killing, a motive for it and how the six ended up together in a home in Amityville late last month remain a mystery.

Suffolk police on Monday identified the female victim as 59-year-old Donna Conneely and a sister and brother of the male victim said he was Malcolm Craig Brown, a 53-year-old Yonkers native and cousin of one of the defendants, Steven Brown.

According to their Facebook accounts Malcolm Brown and Conneely were in a relationship for at least the past seven years. They most recently had lived in a 3rd floor apartment at 411 Warburton Avenue in Yonkers.

On one of Brown’s several accounts he was Facebook friends with two of the defendants, Jeffrey Mackey, 38, a White Plains native, and Alexis Nieves, 33, who is from Valhalla. According to Nieves' Facebook page she had two children with Mackey.

Authorities said they believe Mackey, Steven Brown, 44, and Amanda Wallace, 40, had recently moved into at a home at 25 Railroad Avenue in Amityville. It was there, police said, where the defendants allegedly dismembered the bodies with meat cleavers and other sharp objects in order to conceal the crime of second-degree murder, although nobody has been charged in the killings and an official cause of death has not been revealed for either victim.

Nieves was listed as homeless on court documents but authorities have said she may have been staying at the home.

The investigation began Feb. 29 with the discovery by teens walking to school of a human limb in Southards Pond Park in Babylon. Other body parts of the two victims were then found there as well as in a wooded area of West Babylon and in Bethpage State Park over the next several days and the four defendants were arrested on March 4.

They are charged with first-degree hindering prosecution, evidence tampering and concealment of a corpse, but were released only with ankle monitors last week because none of the charges are bail-eligible as a result of bail reform laws passed in recent years.

Steven Brown and Wallace were back in court Monday in Central Islip, where Malcolm Brown’s sister and brother, Coreen Bullock and Charles Williams, showed up looking for answers – about why the couple was killed and how their cousin could be involved.

“He was our baby brother. He was not perfect but nobody deserves murder,” Bullock told reporters, according to NBC New York.

Malcolm Brown, who decades ago also went by the name Malcolm Robinson, had at least three stints in prison.

There was a 4 ½ to 9-year term for a 1990 attempted robbery. Then there was a 12-year sentence for attempted murder for a 2000 armed robbery and stabbing of a cabdriver in Yonkers. Brown’s co-defendant in that case tried to shoot the victim but the gun jammed. Westchester County court records also showed that Brown was convicted of a crime in Virginia in the early 1990s.

Brown served an additional three years on a parole violation and was released in 2015. Within two years he was in a relationship with Conneely, who was formerly married and had lived for many years in northern Westchester.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Victims IDd as Yonkers couple in Long Island dismemberment case