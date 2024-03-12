Police identify Yonkers woman whose body parts were found on Long Island

Police have identified one of the Westchester County victims whose dismembered body was found on Long Island earlier this month.

According to a news release from Suffolk County Police, Donna R. Conneely, 59, whose last known address is in Yonkers, has been identified as the woman whose body parts were recovered in late February and early March.

The identity of the male remains that were recovered is pending confirmation by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, police said. Earlier reports indicated the man, believed to be 53 years old, has a last known address in Yonkers.

It was unclear how long either individual may have lived in Yonkers, or where they were last seen.

Suffolk County Police arrested roommates Steven Brown, 44, Jeffrey Mackey, 38, and Amanda Wallace, 40, all of Amityville, along with Alexis Nieves, 33, who is homeless, on March 6 in connection with the recovery of the remains. All four individuals were charged with allegedly hindering prosecution in the first degree, tampering with physical evidence and concealment of a human corpse.

Detectives are asking anyone with information contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Police ID Yonkers woman whose body parts were found on Long Island