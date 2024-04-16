Victim suffers minor injury in possible shooting Monday behind Target, police say

LANCASTER − City police arrested a suspect following a possible shooting Monday behind Target at 1300 River Valley Blvd, according to a news release the police released on Facebook.

The victim suffered a minor, non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Police said the suspect was arrested after officers surrounded a residence and called for the suspect to exit. Police did not release the suspect's name.

On Tuesday morning police said the incident was still under investigation and released no further information, including the suspect or victim's names.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. and police found the victim near the footbridge at the rear of Hocking Park. Police said he was taken to the police station to give a statement.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call Det. Ernie King at 740-687-6680, ext. 4541.

The Eagle-Gazette will update this story as more information becomes available.

