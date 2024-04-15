Victim purchases van off Facebook Marketplace. Gwinnett police say VIN was fake

A man accused of selling a vehicle displaying a fake vehicle identification number was arrested.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On April 8, a man contacted Gwinnett County police and told detectives he bought a Ford Transit van from a seller on Facebook Marketplace. Authorities said when the victim tried to get his vehicle registered, he was told there was an issue with the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) displayed on the van.

When detectives inspected the van, they learned the VIN displayed was fake, and the vehicle’s true VIN confirmed it was a stolen vehicle out of Ohio.

TRENDING STORIES:

Detectives and victim, worked together to buy another vehicle from the seller, identified as Emir Mehic, 24, of Lawrenceville.

When Mehic arrived at the agreed-upon location on Winder Highway in Lawrenceville, video captured the moment he was arrested.

Mehic was transported to the Gwinnett County Jail and charged with theft by deception.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Gwinnett detectives want to remind citizens to confirm that the person selling you a vehicle matches the person listed on the vehicle’s title. Also, consider obtaining a vehicle history report from an approved National Motor Vehicle Title Information System vendor. Click here for more information including tips on buying used cars.

IN OTHER NEWS: