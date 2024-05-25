Victim in ‘heinous’ Venice Canal sexual assault taken off life support

One of the victims of a brutal sexual assault along the Venice canals was taken off life support Friday night after being in a coma for nearly two months.

Sarah Alden, 53, was declared brain dead earlier this week. She had planned to move across the country from Massachusetts to Venice Beach in California, a dream she had worked hard to achieve.

Ready to start her new life, she had just signed a lease for an apartment in Venice and was walking along the famed canals on April 6 when she was brutally raped and assaulted.

A second victim, Mary Klein, 54, was also attacked that night. She was left severely injured and believed the attacker aimed to kill her.

Police confirmed that both attacks had a “sexual element” to them. The suspect, Anthony Francisco Jones, 29, was arrested days later on April 11 for the assaults.

Jones was captured on security cameras walking near the canals that night holding a liquor bottle that investigators said was used in the attacks. He is also believed to be a homeless man.

Sarah Alden is seen in a personal photo.

The suspect, Anthony Jones, 29, seen walking around the Venice canals area on April 6, 2024.

Residents walking along the Venice canals in California. (KTLA)

Although Klein survived her attack, Alden remained in a coma. On Friday night, friends and family surrounded Alden at the hospital as she was taken off life support.

“It’s very sudden and shocking,” said Cynthia King, Alden’s friend. “She was extremely intelligent, well-educated and witty. She was stolen from us.”

Earlier in May, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced charges in the case.

“The level of brutality that was engaged in was very reprehensible,” said L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón.

Loved ones remain devastated, remembering Alden as a loving mother of two sons.

Mary Klein, seen with severe injuries and bruising, speaks to KTLA from her hospital bed on April 12, 2024. (KTLA)

Mary Klein, 54, is seen in a photo posted on GoFundMe.

The suspect in the Venice canal attacks is seen on a Ring security camera video on April 6, 2024. (Viewer video)

The Venice Canals are seen on April 9, 2024. (KTLA)

Police warn Venice residents of a violent man attacking women near the canals on April 6, 2024. (KTLA)

Blood stains seen on the back porch of a Venice resident’s home after a woman was violently assaulted. (KTLA)

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced several charges against Anthony Jones, 29, in connection to assaults along the Venice canal last week. (KTLA)

Police warn Venice residents of a violent man attacking women near the canals on April 6, 2024. (KTLA)

“I feel like I’m in an alternate reality,” King said. “This isn’t even real.”

Alden’s family said the woman’s organs will be donated to help save others’ lives. The attacks have left Venice residents stunned and worried for their safety.

Resident Aimee Nelson said there’s been a notable increase in violent crime and neighbors are watching out for each other. One neighbor even provided her with pepper spray and a stun gun.

“Our neighbors have been asking each other to walk them home, people are avoiding going out at night because they feel unsafe,” said Ramon Goni, a Venice local. “We had an active shooter right behind us a few weeks ago.”

Some residents told KTLA they believed the canals to be a relatively safe area but are no longer certain.

“It was a little pocket that was different from the rest of Venice, away from all the homeless and where the attacks were,” said a resident named Tim. “But now, I think [the crime] has penetrated in.”

The suspect, Jones, was arrested and charged with forcible rape, torture, attempted murder, mayhem, sexual penetration by use of force and sodomy by use of force.

“Our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to the victim’s family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time,” said the DA’s office. “Our office is evaluating how we will proceed to ensure the defendant is held fully accountable for his conduct.”

A GoFundMe to help Alden’s family with medical and funeral expenses can be found here.

