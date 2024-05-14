Victim in critical condition after Fox Meadows shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A victim is in critical condition after a shooting in Fox Meadows Tuesday afternoon.

At 4:46 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Thirteen Colony Mall.

A victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

