Vice President Kamala Harris set to arrive in Atlanta to kick off economic opportunity tour

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to arrive in Atlanta on Monday afternoon.

According to a press release from the White House, the vice president is kicking off her nationwide Economic Opportunity Tour.

Vice President Harris will have a “moderated” discussion on the investment in communities, building wealth, and ensuring Americans can thrive.

She is expected to land at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in the afternoon.

She is set to leave the same day.

