Veterinarians warn: Blue algae blooms can be deadly to your pets

DENVER (KDVR) — Warmer temperatures bring the chance for blue algae blooms to grow in Colorado’s lakes and ponds. While it may look harmless, blue algae can cause harm to people and pets.

“It can happen anywhere where there’s two things: stagnant water and heat,” said Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald with VCA Alameda East Veterinary Hospital.

Typically, algae blooms can be seen on the surface of the water, but doctors say it can grow underneath the water as well.

“A lot of times the algae will look like paint on the surface,” said Dr. Chad Zadina with Tabby Road Animal Hospital. “It might be green, bright green, red or bright blue.”

No matter what color, if you see it, veterinarians say to keep your pet out of the water.

“Before we let our dog swim, make sure it’s swimming in a safe place,” Fitzgerald said.

Blue-green algae at Cherry Creek Reservoir

What is blue algae and symptoms of ingesting it?

Blue algae is a form of bacteria that produces a dangerous neurotoxin, something Fitzgerald said poisons the water. Get it on your skin, and it can start to itch.

But for a dog, which is more likely to drink the water, symptoms can be worse.

“Drooling, vomiting and diarrhea,” Fitzgerald said.

If untreated, those symptoms can eventually lead to liver disease and neurological disorders.

“It seems like it’s not a big deal, but it can be fatal,” said Fitzgerald, who said several dogs a year come to his hospital after being exposed to blue algae.

There is no specific antidote available to cure blue algae infection, so Zadina said treatment is best started right away.

“If you see any of that, rinse the dog off immediately if you suspect exposure, and then of course just go to your local vet or vet emergency hospital,” he said.

Blue algae exposure can also cause similar symptoms and even death in humans, so if you think you may have ingested water with blue algae, you are encouraged to contact your doctor.

