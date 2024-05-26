Veterans talk about service, meaning of Memorial Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Memorial Day is a day to recognize and honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country.

For many, it is a quiet, somber day to reflect on those who gave all in the line of service to the nation.

For others, it is the unofficial start to summer, and that is OK with many veterans.

Column: Remembering cost of freedom this Memorial Day

“It is a time for me to pause and think about those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the country and for their brothers and sisters in arms,” said retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Albright, who is the chairman of the Benavidez-Patterson “All-Airborne” Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association.

Chris Harris

Lee Walker and Paul Albright

“When you think about Memorial Day, most of the United States thinks that is the unofficial start of summer,” Albright said. “They get their barbecue going. They go out on the lake. They go camping and they have a wonderful time. I love that. The reason I love that is we fought and we have friends who gave their lives to ensure that we always can do that, that we have the freedom to do that.”

KTSM went out to the Benavidez-Patterson “All-Airborne” chapter, one of the most prominent veterans organizations in El Paso, to talk to veterans about military service and the meaning of Memorial Day.

Rev. Douglas P. Davis Sr. Photos by Dave Burge/KTSM

“They (other Americans) can go and have their fun,” Albright said. “But for me, I’m going to pause and think about those I have lost close to me and then I’m going to crank up that barbecue grill and have my fun too.”

Albright said days like Memorial Day are important to educate younger generations about patriotism and military service.

Del Sol sets up ‘Fallen Soldier Table’ to remember military sacrifice

“Patriotism is not simply passed down through generations,” he said. “It has to be taught and recognized. Once we stop remembering the purpose of these holidays, that is when we stop being patriotic and that is when this country will fall.”

Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Lee Walker said that Memorial Day is often confused with Veterans Day.

“People will confuse this and mix it up with Veterans Day,” he said. “This is completely different. This is to honor those who gave their life for the freedoms we share.”

Walker said that the Benavidez-Patterson chapter’s big role is to remember, recognize and honor the history of the U.S. paratroopers, who played a huge role in the defeat of Nazi Germany with their massive air assault during the D-Day invasion of Normandy, France in 1944.

“That (D-Day) was a massive undertaking and it served a very big purpose,” Walker said. “We remember that and those who gave their lives at that time.

“We have Memorial Day — honoring those who have fallen — and we have D-Day (on June 6) and we honor those who did that war back then,” Walker added.

Chris Harris never served but he is a member of the Benavidez-Patterson “All-Airborne” chapter to express his support for paratroopers and the military in general.

Harris said that his uncle was killed after the second jump into Holland during Operation Market Garden, the Allies’ failed attempt to liberate Holland in 1944. The classic 1977 war movie “A Bridge Too Far” was based on that campaign.

Memorial Day “means a lot,” Harris said. “My family sacrificed a lot.”

Harris said he grew up in Deerfield, Massachusetts, and that town has 24 streets named after servicemembers who were killed in action in different conflicts.

The Rev. Douglas P. Davis Sr. is an elder at the Immanuel Baptist Church in El Paso and he served two combat tours during the Vietnam War.

Davis served as a combat military police officer and left the service with the rank of sergeant.

He said his family has a long history of military service.

Memorial Day “means everything,” Davis said. “This commemorates all who have gone before. It is important to know we have such a support system. The U.S. military means everything to me.”

Here are a few events to mark the occasion:

Fort Bliss Memorial Day Ceremony: 9 a.m. Monday, May 27 at Fort Bliss Cemetery

This is usually the biggest and most widely attended Memorial Day ceremony in the El Paso area.

Flags will be placed out at the cemetery starting at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 25 and will be taken down starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 1.

Concordia Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony: 10 a.m. on Monday, May 27 at Concordia Cemetery

Ceremony honors the veterans laid to rest at Concordia, the site of Camp Cordia at Old Fort Bliss. Fort Bliss will provide a vocalist and bugler from the 1st Armed Division Band and Fort Bliss personnel will do the invocation.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.