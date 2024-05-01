‘Very Sad To Watch’: Legal Analyst Struck By 1 Trial Moment Involving Eric Trump

MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin opined on Eric Trump’s attendance at his father Donald Trump’s hush money trial, describing it as “very sad to watch.”

On Wednesday’s episode of “Morning Joe,” Rubin noted how it was likely the first time the Trump scion had seen the documents detailing the nitty-gritty of how his father’s alleged hush money scheme came together.

“I and other reporters in the courtroom noticed at times — there are monitors that show the documents — Eric Trump was looking up at the documentation through which this deal was done, including emails between Cohen and Davidson, and sort of looking at them interestedly,” Rubin recalled, referring to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and to Keith Davidson, Stormy Daniels’ former lawyer.

“Watching Eric Trump watch those documents — as just a human being, that struck me,” she said. “These people are people, too.”

Presumptive GOP presidential nominee Trump is accused of falsifying business documents in a bid to cover up money paid to porn actor Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election to keep her quiet about an alleged earlier affair.

On Tuesday, Eric Trump became his first relative to support him in person in the courtroom.

Anthony Scaramucci, the short-lived Trump White House director of communications, suggested it showed the rest of the Trump family was embarrassed by the basis of the allegations.

It also pointed to a bigger problem for the ex-president, he said.

“Family members have said they’re not going to go work for him back in the White House. Melania is absent and I think this plays a bigger part of the story and it’s a bigger toll on him than people imagine,” Scaramucci said.

“Whether you like him or dislike him, he worked with his family on real estate, he worked with his family on ‘The Apprentice,’ he brought his family into the White House,” he added. “They are not there with him, and I think that’s something that bothers him way more than anybody is letting on.”

