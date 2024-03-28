A 'very rare' shelter just for homeless teenagers opens in Polk County

David Buntjer was 18 when he died in September 2022, five months after welcoming the Statesman Journal into his Salem apartment to talk about the work he and other teens were doing to help other homeless youth.

On Wednesday a crowd celebrated the opening of a new transitional shelter in Monmouth bearing his name.

David's House initially will provide transitional housing for five Polk County youth, and eventually house up to 10. Teens will be able to stay up to two years or until they graduate high school and turn 18.

It will serve as a stopgap between emergency shelters and permanent support. On-site staff will support the youth 24 hours a day, including helping with homework and chores or giving rides to appointments.

"Every kiddo deserves to grow up in a neighborhood," said Christopher Lopez, associate program director at Mid-Willamette Valley Homeless Alliance.

In 2022, there were an estimated 1,500 youth in the Mid-Valley experiencing homelessness at any given time. Buntjer was one of them.

During the sentencing of the man convicted of shooting and killing his father a couple of months before Buntjer died, he said his father's death was the hardest thing he had gone through and his difficulties with housing and feeling secure. In an earlier interview he recalled being threatened with a machete after asking older people if he and his peers could sleep near them.

Buntjer was part of Backbone, a youth advisory board involved in the implementation of Youth Homelessness Demonstration Project funding via a $3.7 million U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant to the Mid-Willamette Valley Homeless Alliance.

Backbone members are experiencing homelessness or youth at risk of experiencing homelessness and they provided input for a 2022 Mid-Willamette Valley Homeless Alliance plan to to end youth homelessness.

The kitchen at David's House in Monmouth.

David's House will be the first program of its kind in Polk County

The Monmouth property was purchased in 2023 for $650,000. Repairs and updates of the property followed before a Wednesday ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Lopez said the location of the home was intentional. Services are often concentrated in more urban centers and youth are traditionally forced to travel to Salem for services. That removes them from the communities where they live.

"That induces trauma," Lopez said.

David's House will be the first program of its kind in Polk County.

"This is a big deal," Polk County Commissioner Jeremy Gordon said Wednesday. "We want to take care of people where they are."

Jimmy Jones, executive director of the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency, referred to the youth-specific shelter as a "very, very rare thing."

One of the four bedrooms in David's House in Monmouth.

Megan Perez, program manager at MWVCAA, said the goal is for the house to feel like a home setting rather than a facility.

There's a resource room upstairs where youth will be able to find clothes and decor so they can make the space their own. A large deck is available in the backyard along with garden boxes. There are donated acoustic guitars in the living room.

Buntjer's family has remained involved in the development of David's House. They donated bikes and other supplies because they knew how passionate Buntjer had been about opening spaces like this, Perez said.

Two portraits of Buntjer greet visitors and residents at the home. Friday, MWVCAA will host a vigil to honor David and other youth.

