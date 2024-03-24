‘It was very heartbreaking: Funeral held for three women killed in Bradford County triple shooting

A funeral was held Saturday for a mother and her two adult daughters after being killed in a triple shooting in Bradford County.

The accused suspect, Johnnie Brown, was charged with murder and attempted murder.

Action News Jax was at the funeral in Bradford. We spoke with friends and family of the deceased.

Winshay Roddey, Quin’qune Robinson, and Danesha Sims were all shot to death at a home in Lawtey.

A relative of the family Jeremy Foster, said “I got tragic news that my cousins were killed.”

Jeremy Foster got the news the day before his birthday of the death of his cousins.

Foster, said “It was very heartbreaking knowing she has kids left behind. The pain they are going through knowing their mom and sisters are gone.”

Family and friends showed up at the funeral at Gov. Charley E. Johns Conference Center. A minister of the family was so touched by this tragedy that he gave this message to the grieving family.

Minister Frederick Walker said, “I just want to say to the family that God bless you. We want to encourage you because these are trying times.”

Foster gave the biggest smile when we asked about a remember he will never forget about his loved ones.

Foster said, “Going to church laughing and playing in the yard.”

Deputies say Brown shot and killed all three women following an argument.

An 11-year-old girl was in the home and called 911. That day, Brown was found with cuts on his body and taken to the hospital in Gainesville.

Action New Jax was told the community came together to support this family. One way was two funeral homes that worked together to make the viewing and funereal possible.

