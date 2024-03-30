Verrill double-murder trial takeaways: Dead witness testifies; judge affirms evidence

DOVER — Week 2 of the double murder trial of Timothy Verrill ended Friday with Judge Mark Howard stating the trial was moving quickly and could go to the jury by the end of the following week.

Verrill is charged with killing Christine Sullivan, who was 48, and Jenna Pellegrini, 32, on Jan. 27, 2017, at a 969 Meaderboro Road home in Farmington owned by Dean Smoronk, who was Sullivan’s boyfriend.

The first Verrill trial was declared a mistrial in 2019 after it was determined state police did not provide certain discovery material to the defense.

On Friday, the state rested its case, which will go to the defense next week.

“Because of scheduling, the trial will not resume again until Tuesday,” said Howard. “I expect this case will go to you (the jury), by Thursday. So, enjoy your long weekend and we will see you on Tuesday.”

Here are four takeaways from the the second week of the trial:

Judge denies motion by defense to dismiss and comments in support of evidence

Attorney Julia Nye, for the defense, made the motion to dismiss the case.

“There is no physical evidence tying Timothy Verrill to the case,” said Nye. "There is no weapon, no DNA for him. There is a wide window when the murders could have occurred. No motive has been presented and there is no evidence that he acted purposefully or recklessly.”

Senior Assistant Attorney General Peter Hinckley objected to the motion, saying the state feels it has established proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

In denying the motion, Howard said there was sufficient circumstantial evidence to show Verrill perpetrated the crimes.

“There is substantial evidence to show he was the only other person in the house,” said Howard. “He gathered up cleaning materials after the crime. When police came to question him, he fled his brother’s house and changed license plates. The white cap is his and had Christine Sullivan’s blood on it.”

In week two of the trial, many of the witnesses, were forensic experts, but the jury also heard from the former girlfriend of Josh Colwell, another player in the drug operations Smoronk headed, and they also heard recorded evidence from the first trial given by a person who is now deceased.

Jury hears testimony from dead witness

Stephen Clough, 52, died in a motorcycle accident Aug. 27, 2023, in Arizona. He was a witness in the original Verrill trial. The state requested and was granted permission to play an audio recording of that testimony.

On Thursday, the recording was found to not be clear enough for the jury to follow his testimony. Court recessed for about an hour to allow a transcript of the tape to be made for each juror, so they could follow along with the recording.

Clough was granted immunity from criminal charges provided his testimony was truthful. There are redactions throughout the testimony transcript, including the entire last eight pages.

In the testimony, Clough indicated he was more of a friend to Christine Sullivan than he was to Dean Smoronk, saying his association with him came about through his friendship with her. He participated in selling drugs through both of them. He said their relationship (Sullivan and Smoronk) was “volatile”

It was through the couple that Clough met Verrill.

Clough testified he was helping Sullivan move items out of the Meaderboro Road house to a storage unit in Somersworth, about one week before the women were killed. He also said he was friends with Pellegrini.

On Jan. 28, 2017, Clough said Smoronk called him, asking him to go to his house to check on Sullivan. He agreed. After hearing that the garage windows had been painted green, he said it was odd, so he brought a flashlight and two guns with him.

After they could not get in the house and no one was responding, Clough and a friend broke in after Smoronk gave his permission. He found the blood-stained mattress covered with a rug. The mattress has been referenced throughout both trials.

Forensic expert confirms blood belonged to victims

Most of the week in court was taken up by forensic specialists, who testified to evidence collected, including blood and DNA.

Thomas Andrews, retired New Hampshire medical examiner, gave graphic testimony about the way the two women died. He talked about severe blunt force trauma to their heads and multiple stab wounds, 43 to Pellegrini. During at least part of the attacks, Andrews said, the women were alive.

Melissa Staples, director of the New Hampshire State Police Laboratory, an expert on DNA, analyzed samples from Sullivan, Pellegrini and Verrill using blood samples from the women and buccal (mouth) swabs from Verrill.

Staples said blood on a bed sheet and a mattress came from Pellegrini. Blood found in the house, on a refrigerator and a shovel, she identified as coming from Sullivan. Blood on a white cap belonging to Verrill was also from Sullivan.

DNA samples found under the fingernails of the women were not identified. Staples said she was not given samples from anyone other than the three for comparisons.

Cassandra Fuse confirms mental health concerns about Verrill

Cassandra Fuse, the former girlfriend of Josh Colwell, who testified last week about his concern for Veriill’s mental health, testified in support of Colwell's testimony.

Fuse denied any knowledge of, or participation in the drug operations Colwell was involved in with Smoronk. Colwell was a friend of Verrill’s. She said she met all the people involved, including Sullivan, Smoronk and Verrill through Colwell, who lived with her at the time in Farmington.

Fuse testified Colwell often had a lot of people around him and coming to their residence but that he had her leave the room when they did and she never saw a drug transaction.

“But Josh did talk with me abut his concerns for Tim,” she said.

