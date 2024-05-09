Verona man charged in motorcycle crash that threw woman from 31st Street Bridge

A Verona man is facing a list of charges for an October motorcycle crash that caused a woman to be thrown from the 31st Street Bridge.

Police say Samual Jacob Mills, 32, of Verona, had a blood alcohol level of .147% when the motorcycle he was driving hit a concrete barrier on the bridge on Oct. 2. His passenger was thrown from the back of the motorcycle and fell 36 feet to the ground below.

She was critically injured, police say.

Mills is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, DUI and reckless driving.

