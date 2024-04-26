Vero Beach taps Indiana firm as frontrunner to build waterfront Three Corners project

VERO BEACH — An Indiana developer became the frontrunner Friday in the bidding to construct the multimillion-dollar Three Corners project along the waterfront here.

The Three Corners selection committee ranked the $504 million proposal by Clearpath Services No. 1 among four proposals. One committee member pointed to its aspirational and modern design.

Clearpath Services "shot for the moon," said Rob Bolton, committee member and the city's Water and Sewer Administration director, who was very vocal during the four-hour meeting.

"I think they clearly won the beauty contest," said Jeb Bittner, Planning and Zoning Board chairman and a member of the selection committee, of Clearpath's vision of the project. Bittner called it "aspirational."

An artistic rendering of a proposed $500 million Three Corners development in Vero Beach, submitted by Clearpath Services of Bloomington, Indiana. Details of four bids were released by the city Monday, March 4, 2024.

The seven members of the committee each ranked the four proposals on a scale of 1 to 100 points. Bolton, Bittner and committee Chair Vicky Gould all gave Clearpath Services the most points.

"It needs to be a special place," Gould said, "and there needs to be some 'Wow factor.'"

Gould wants the project to draw the community to the waterfront development, she said, but it also needs to be a focal point for all. Clearpath Services is proposing redevelopment of Big Blue — the decommissioned city power plant — as a hotel with rooms averaging $574 a night.

Other rankings, next steps

The committee ranked Vista Blue Vero Beach Resort & Spa as No. 2, Fort Lauderdale-based Edgewater Group at No. 3 and SuDa, Crec Capital, MadisonMarquette at No. 4.

The rankings likely will inform the selection of the builder, but the City Council has that ultimate role. The next step in the process is May 13 and 17, when the selection committee interviews each development team.

The interviews are to take place behind closed doors, but following the final interview, the committee will meet in public to discuss the rankings and make a recommendation to the City Council.

City Council members are to interview the development teams individually behind closed doors May 21. The council is to take public comment and make its selection of the ultimate developer at a public meeting May 28.

reached after the meeting, Randy Lloyd, president and corporation counsel for Clearpath Services, declined to comment.

Three Corners and Clearpath's proposal

Three Corners comprises 38 acres of waterfront property at Indian River Boulevard and 17th Street. The land is the most valuable public waterfront property on Florida's East Coast, according to the city.

Clearpath's proposal is for development on 16 acres on the northern section of the property. It would include a "waterfront village" with shops, restaurants, bars, cafes and rooftop terraces; and a park with public access.

And reuse of Big Blue.

Big Blue, which was shut down in 2015, would house 133 hotel rooms, a great hall as well as co-working office space, restaurants and, among other things, a conference and exhibit center. The great hall would consist of 76,000 square feet of flexible space that could be used for auto shows, art shows, concerts, and other activities such as pickleball.

Some committee members liked that Clearpath Services' design emphasized bringing cultural activities to Three Corners. Some felt the cultural activities would be a better draw than proposals that were more recreational in nature.

