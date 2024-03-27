Vero Beach police continue efforts to curb homeless activities; add beachside officer

VERO BEACH − By foot, mountain bike or golf cart, a police unit first tasked with addressing homelessness-related concerns of local business owners now aims to maintain “quality of life” in downtown and beachside business districts.

Said to be a first for the city, the creation of two new “zones” overseen daily by Vero Beach police is the latest phase of the Community Partnership Unit.

“…We believe our crime’s in check, where we can afford to go where the people are, and deal with some of the nuisance crimes,” said Vero Beach Police Chief David Currey. “I think it’s important that we are where the people are.”

In city limits, Currey said that's either downtown or beachside, and the nuisances are “teenage activities, homeless activities, public intoxication.”

The hiring of four new officers in late 2023, he said, made it possible to move two officers into the newly created Community Partnership Unit.

“The main responsibility for any law enforcement agency is patrol, so you have to make sure that’s manned first,” Currey said. “So, we’ve been able to tip the scale with hiring the four officers and putting these specialty units in place.”

Businesses' interest growing in extra security

The department introduced the Community Partnership Unit in 2021.

It started as a Friday and Saturday 6-to-10 p.m. shift. Its first targets were “trespassing, littering, illegal panhandling and public intoxication” at businesses, according to Lt. Matt Harrelson, who helped develop the unit.

Business owners add their property to a watch list for after-hours surveillance and receive a sign, which acts as disclosure of involvement in the program and as a warning for those considered trespassing.

Through participation, comes permission for speedy removal or arrest of those previously warned or formerly trespassed from the property. Without the sign, police would require an owner’s presence for any action.

At the outset, Harrelson said only a handful of local businesses requested the added security measure. In late 2023 the number was 22 and in March it's 35.

“We are absolutely continuing the format and have added 13 new businesses … 15 on the barrier island and 20 in the downtown business district,” said Harrelson.

Joey Lucchini, owner of Joey's Downtown Dapper Barbershop on 14th Avenue, said he noticed an overall decline in homeless gatherings a month into the increased policing efforts.

Since opening in 2015, there had been several instances both in his shop and from accounts of customers of troublesome run-ins with or solicitation from some homeless people gathered nearby.

"It’s helped in the fact that it's not as much loitering with the (police) presence downtown," said Lucchini.

Community Partnership Unit adds police officers

Three years after its launch, the unit's objective now is maintaining “quality of life” in downtown and beachside businesses and park districts.

Currey said he spent several hours introducing the officers and concept to people in those areas.

In late January, Officer Jeff Otis, 51, joined the Community Partnership Unit. Officer Rich Chimenti, 48, joined in early March.

Otis began with the department around 2021 after retiring from a 23-year law enforcement career in Hartford, Connecticut. There, he said he worked in inner city or urban areas at a time gang activity was big in East Hartford.

An Army veteran, Otis spent 15 years on a Special Weapons And Tactics unit and seven years as a sniper team leader. Although he said he finds this role at a different time in his career, he said he approaches it the same way: “firm but fair.”

Chimenti has worked at the department for over 19 years as a detective, a police background investigator and a hostage negotiator, and who, according to the department, has been awarded three live-saving medals.

"I started out in patrol went to investigations then I went back to patrol for several years," said Chimenti.

Otis, a marathon runner and novice surfer, said he chooses to mostly walk his work route. Chimenti prefers the mountain bike. Both often patrol in one of the department’s new golf carts.

“It’s nice with the community. They can approach you a little bit easier,” said Chimenti. “In the (patrol) car they don’t see us.”

On a breezy February morning after a stop for an almond-milk latte, Otis opted for a golf cart for easier maneuvering on busy sidewalks and streets.

He said he’s noticed more Community Partnership Unit signs in shop windows and “significantly” less homeless people in the downtown area.

“We have our regulars,” said Otis. “We didn’t have 30, 40, 50 homeless just laying around the park … it was a handful maybe 10 or 12, or so, (and) most of them have decided to move on.”

He attributed the decline to the unit and to an ordinance against panhandling passed in October 2021, that prohibits it within 20 feet of a business, parking lot or bus stop and at any restaurant drive-thru.

Cleanup efforts have been successful

Last year the city and police concentrated efforts on Pocahontas Park and its playground and the Heritage Community Center at 14th Avenue and 21st Street.

Gatherings in the park at night were reduced after benches and electrical outlets were removed and lighting added, Otis said.

Walking around that area, he stopped and talked with shop owners, event center employees and a few homeless men and women.

“It’s a public park,” he said. “People are able to move around as much as they want to.”

He said he knew most of the homeless by name and their circumstances, and offers resources in new interactions.

“I said, look, you know, I can get you help if you want it,” he said. “…I can get you to The Source. I can even help you get a job.”

Otherwise, he said his “very clear” communication and a police presence addressed issues the department deemed troublesome.

“As long as (the homeless) are abiding by the rules and the laws there’s no problem,” Otis said. “I’ve laid it down for them – no more urinating in the park – no more drinking in the park – you’re not going to be out begging people for money.”

So far, he said he’s made no arrests.

Chimenti and Otis trade patrolling downtown and beachside areas monthly.

“The beach, we don’t have too many vagrants over here,” Chimenti said. “One or two known to us (but) for the most part, they’re respectful and (we) respect them and we have an agreement. They understand.”

His role on the beach serves as a deterrence against public nuisance and disturbances, and also an added resource if an emergency arises nearby.

Currey said officers were already in the area addressing beachside problems that last year led to increased nighttime monitoring of parks. A 17-year-old shot a 19-year-old in one instance of violence between two groups gathered at Humiston Beach Park.

"We had the juveniles hanging out in the parks after hours," Currey said. "We were already there addressing that ... we feel we’ve done some things and stayed on top of it."

More: Teen shot Vero Beach man in defense of another person in Humiston Beach lot, police say

Currey said the shooting and a New Years' Eve bar stabbing beachside were unrelated. Chimenti said violence in the beach area is "very rare."

In her 18 years at 3117 Ocean Drive, Tanja McGuire, owner of A Pampered Life, a spa and beauty supply shop, said she's never had any problems in which she'd involved law enforcement. But, she said, she welcomes the permanent officer.

"It’s really nice to know that we have that security," she said. "I literally see Rich everyday."

Chimenti said, so far, his presence has been welcomed and his interactions all positive.

“We get a lot of people that are thankful,” he said. “I’ve had numerous people saying what a great idea and thanking me for my service, which is kind of nice to hear.”

