If trash hauling bids stay in dumps, Vero Beach, Sebastian area residents can just say no

Probably like many of you, I don’t think a lot about garbage.

And I wouldn’t now if Indian River County’s contract with Waste Management to pick up garbage weekly didn’t expire Sept. 30, 2025, with future rates that could increase by up to 282% as TCPalm reported.

My first thought regarding possible rate increases of at least 59% for comparable service proposed by five trash haulers bidding for a new county contract is simple:

Take a hike.

I’ve been happy with Waste Management’s service, to which we have subscribed the past nine years. But such potential dramatic increases in our rates?

The county received proposals that could lead to a jump for comparable services from the $132.72 per year (not including about $12 a year we pay for recycling collection) we’re paying now to $289.92. Part of the challenge in comparing rates is our personal trash bills don't show recycling fees (included on our tax bill), but proposals from waste haulers do show them.

Five bidders comparable to one in Sebastian?

Jerard Ross of Vero Beach was part of a crew on Friday, Oct. 2, 2015, distributing Indian River County recycling bins in the 2700 block of First Street, Vero Beach.

We’re told rates could be lower if the county commission requires all residents to pay by putting the charges on our annual tax bills. Such universal service, we’re told, would reduce risk and costs for the hauler and keep non-subscribers from dumping their garbage in recycling bins, in subscribers’ trash cans or on the street.

Sticker shock in Sebastian in 2023 persuaded a split city council to not only pass universal garbage collection, increasing annual rates to $240.36, but cut back on service from twice a week to weekly.

Sebastian had only one bidder for the service.

A year later, Indian River County has five, but initial proposals are lackluster.

All this was hashed out at an afternoon commission workshop last week at which TCPalm said about 120 members of the public showed up after 87,000 postcards were mailed to promote the meeting.

Opinions from about 20 residents who spoke were varied on numerous potential contract details.

Valid reasons why people do not subscribe

Over the past few weeks, I’ve started to think more about whether I prefer lower-cost universal or more expensive subscription services.

When I grew up, our small village collected everyone’s trash. We dropped off newspapers and containers to recycle near the public works compound.

When I moved to a mid-size city for my first job, I was surprised garbage collection was not included in the rent I paid for a studio apartment.

I didn’t subscribe because a) I couldn’t afford it; b) I filled maybe a grocery bag of garbage weekly; c) I could dump it at work, in a garbage can or Dumpster at a park, other public facility or a large shopping center.

With a wife, children and home in Florida starting about 30 years ago, subscribing made sense. While I’m generally opposed to anyone, especially those in government, telling me what to do, I could then have selfishly made the argument universal collection would have been better because I would have paid less.

I don’t think I ever made such an argument. Still, I understand why, because of public health issues, trash collection in some communities — especially in cities or other urban areas — should be considered as essential as water and sewer service.

Now, after considering my own situation (two people at home) and listening to readers (including snowbirds) and speakers at last week’s meeting, I’ve reached a conclusion:

County commission should send clear message

Leroy Green, a Waste Pro garbage collection crewman, works the California and Del Rio Boulevards route, collecting regular garbage and bulky items on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Port St. Lucie.

Indian River County residents must continue to have the option of getting garbage picked up.

The market should force waste haulers — even if granted a county franchise ― to offer a service we are willing to pay for. If their service isn't worth subscribing to, the haulers and their shareholders can deal with the consequences.

As I noted the other day, since 2015, when Waste Management started picking up trash in Indian River County, its stock price has nearly quadrupled and dividend payment to shareholders nearby doubled.

Neither the company, which sponsors a PGA tournament, nor its stockholders are hurting. Let’s make them ― like the vast majority of companies — compete for our business.

In other words, county commissioners, when they meet in April, should make it clear quality service, reasonable prices and subscription options are paramount.

And, as Bob Auwaerter, an Indian River Shores councilman and retired head of Vanguard’s fixed income group, suggested to the commission, county officials should consider getting haulers to offer lower starting rates in exchange for future annual increases based on independent, mutually acceptable measures of inflation.

After commissioners decide what kind of service they want in April, staff plans to negotiate to get lower rates than reviewed last week.

As Laura Moss, a county commissioner, pointed out while reading a constituent email, many of our expenses, from homeowners insurance to groceries, have increased in recent years.

LAURENCE REISMAN

“ ‘It’s not paradise anymore when we can’t afford to live here,’ ” Moss said, quoting the email, which questioned a possible rate increase of $12 per month.

As I get older and listen to retirees talk about living on fixed incomes, I better understand the need to shed or control costs and subscribe to only essential services.

Yard waste and garbage pickup are nice, but essential? At what cost?

While about 70% of Indian River County homeowners subscribe now, what would that number be at, say, double the cost? Do haulers really want to take the risk of eroding such a healthy customer base?

This column reflects the opinion of Laurence Reisman. Contact him via email at larry.reisman@tcpalm.com, phone at 772-978-2223, Facebook.com/larryreisman or Twitter @LaurenceReisman.

