Vermont to get $74 million in earmarks. Which Chittenden County projects are being funded?

Vermont is on tap to receive $74 million in congressionally directed spending to tackle "the most urgent needs in every corner of our state," Vermont's congressional delegation announced on Monday.

The money, also known as "earmarks," will be divided among nearly 60 local projects that address statewide crises such as affordable housing, healthcare, childcare, infrastructure, clean water and energy, rural development and crime recidivism. Some projects will target specific cities and towns, while others will encompass the entire state.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaking at a news conference in Burlington on Monday, said that he along with Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., and Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., had consulted with hundreds of Vermont organizations to determine which projects should receive funding.

U.S Sens. Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch during a March 18, 2024 press conference about federal funding.

"Who better than the people in the communities − whether it's Rutland or Burlington or Bennington − to make judgements about what they really need?" said Welch, who, along with Balint spokesperson David Scherr, also attended the press conference.

Sanders, Welch and Balint secured the money in a six-bill, $460 billion "minibus" appropriation package the U.S Senate passed on March 8, simultaneously avoiding a government shutdown.

"Not only is it good news that this federal funding is coming to Vermont − the other good news is that we're not done yet," Sanders said, adding that "we have more bills to pass when we return to Washington this week."

Which Chittenden County projects are being funded?

Burlington

Howard Center ($3.5 million): To help with costs of building a new, 52,000-square-foot building to expand the capacity of the center's behavioral healthcare and adjacent programs.

Cooperative Development Institute ($1.8 million): To replace the North Avenue Co-op's drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure.

Cathedral Square Corporation ($1.7 million): To expand the Cathedral Square and Howard Center pilot program, which provides mental health services for.

Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity ($1.5 million): to expand an existing facility that houses public services for low-income Vermonters, included prepared meal production, medical and financial services, and other necessary wrap-arounds.

Burlington School District ($2.4 million): To construct stormwater treatment facility for the Burlington High School and Burlington Technical Center campus.

Vermont Healthcare Information Technology Education Center Inc. ($996,000): To financially assist on-the-job apprenticeship programs for pharmacy technicians, certified nursing assistants, medical assistants, radiology technicians and physician assistants.

Chittenden Community Television ($308,000): To produce and disburse 16 public health videos in 15 languages about the prevention and management of chronic diseases.

City of Burlington ($300,000): To furnish a new area for the Burlington Community Justice Center.

U.S Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., speaks during a March 18, 2024 press conference. Welch helped secure $42.5 million in federal funding for vital local projects.

Colchester

State of Vermont, Vermont National Guard ($1.1 million): To build a more secure and energy-efficient microgrid.

Shelburne

Shelburne Museum ($2 million): To build a new building to host nationwide Native American art and exhibits.

Champlain Housing Trust ($5 million): To build a mixed-income neighborhood, including 68 rental apartments and 26 condominiums.

Richmond

Vermont Youth Conservation Corps ($500,000): To make infrastructure improvements to bolster the VYCC's Food and Farm program.

Winooski

City of Winooski ($1 million): To expand and revitalize the community health center, public library and dental care center to improve services for low-income residents.

Vermont Student Assistance Corporation ($600,000): To develop a "talent pipeline" for students in hopes of retaining future skilled workers in Vermont.

Williston

Williston Woods Cooperative Housing Corporation ($490,000): To build 10 drainage areas to mitigate stormwater runoff into Lake Champlain.

Jericho

Vermont Army National Guard ($6.45 million): To build a soldier readiness center and complete other small construction projects at the Ethan Allen Firing Range.

The full list of projects funded under the first appropriations bill can be found on Sanders' website and Welch's website.

Megan Stewart is a government accountability reporter for the Burlington Free Press. Contact her at mstewartyounger@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Bernie Sanders: Chittenden County getting federal funds for projects