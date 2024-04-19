Vehicle smashes in doors at North Seattle motorcycle shop

An early morning burglary appears to be another smash-and-grab crime, this time at a North Seattle motorcycle shop.

At around 4:17 a.m. on Friday, police were called to Triumph of Seattle in the 7400 block of Aurora Avenue North.

A KIRO 7 news crew arrived to find the alarm was still sounding and officers had not yet arrived. Both front doors were smashed in but the vehicle was gone.

Police arrived shortly after.

We’ve contacted the Seattle Police Department for details.

This story in developing.