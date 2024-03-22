“You’ve made a difference in our classroom & country”: Appleton West students honor teacher & veteran

APPLETON Wis. WFRV – Appleton West High School students are honoring teacher and veteran Benjamin Klingberg. Klingberg has served in the National Guard for 12 years and will soon deploy to the Middle East, student Sana Yang says teachers like Klingberg are far and few.



“He showed me he cared not just about me but for all of his students, Klingberg has always been understanding that students have other things to worry about other than school, not all students have the time to do school work, and some students have to have a job, some students have sports, some students have siblings to take care of Klingberg understands that some teenagers have to be adults,” stated Yang.



Students participated in the Klingberg challenge to honor their teacher’s service, Klingberg says his family cherishes the love shown by the community.



“In a lot of ways, it’s easy for me going overseas and doing the mission that I need to do where my wife and my family are going to have to stay behind and have the kids, it’s important for me but also important for my wife to know that we’re supported here and there,” explained Klingberg.



Yang says she is thankful for the memories and lessons taught by Klingberg.



“You’ve made a difference not only in our classroom but in our country thank you from me and all of Appleton West, even those who made fun of you when the Chicago Bears lost to the Packers thank you and we hope you enjoy today,”



Klingberg will leave for the Middle East this summer.

