‘I’ve killed her.’ Lexington man charged in crash that killed his girlfriend

A Lexington man was allegedly driving drunk when he crashed an off-road vehicle and caused the death of his girlfriend, according to Kentucky State Police.

Logan Spencer, 23, is charged with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol, according to a citation in the case.

Spencer was driving a Polaris side-by-side — an off-road vehicle with adjacent front seats and a roll cage — late Saturday on Highland Road in Breathitt County when he lost control and the vehicle went over an embankment and turned over, according to the citation and a news release.

Alexis Smith, 22, also of Lexington, was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The citation identified Smith as Spencer’s girlfriend.

Spencer and Smith were not wearing seat belts, state police said.

State police received notice of the crash at 11:17 p.m.

Trooper Matthew Turner said in a citation that he could smell alcohol on Spencer’s breath and Spencer said he had consumed alcohol.

“‘I’ve killed her,’“ Spencer said at the scene, according to the citation.

A breath test showed Spencer’s blood-alcohol level was .114%, which is above the level of .08% at which drivers are presumed to be drunk in Kentucky.

Spencer had his initial court appearance Monday and pleaded not guilty, according to the state court website.