VDOT to lift lane closures for Memorial Day Weekend

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will lift most lane closures for Memorial Day Weekend.

Lane closures will be suspended beginning Friday, May 24 at noon and will remain in place until noon on Tuesday, May 28.

Based on historical data, I-64 eastbound near the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel will likely be congested on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and westbound congestion is expected on Friday and Monday.

According to VDOT, some semi-permanent work zones will remain in place during this time. Motorist are advised to check VDOT’s Travel Advisories for travel alerts.

