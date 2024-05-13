VCU grads walk out during Youngkin’s commencement speech and more Va. headlines

TechCrunch

Enter Alora Baby, which is trying to shift the narrative toward a greener and more sustainable option for manufacturing — and recycling — baby products. Alora Baby, backed by government grants, aims to introduce revolutionary changes to baby equipment, moving away from the norm that sees products designed for a single lifespan. “We are stuck in this system, which I call the landfill economy, which is basically where stuff just gets crappier: Materials are more expensive, labor is less and less exploitative (thankfully!), but we don’t have the fuel for this machine anymore,” said Angus Whiston, Alora Baby's founder, in an interview with TechCrunch.