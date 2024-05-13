VBPD: Shots fired shortly after report of burglary on Mulberry Loop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred early Monday morning.

According to officials, at around 8:30 a.m. officers responded to the 2600 block of Mulberry Loop for a report of a burglary.

Shortly after the call for the burglary, shots were fired at the same location.

No injuries have been reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check with WAVY.com for more updates.

