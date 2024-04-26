VB man denies alleged child abuse charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A witness whose identity 10 On Your Side has decided to withhold said a video posted to social media that shows the Virginia Beach Police SWAT team closing in on a suspect earlier this month.

She said the suspect is 37-year-old Richard Callaghan, and the victim is a child who was only four years old when the alleged crimes were captured on a so-called nanny camera. His attorney said the allegations are “baseless” and said he is “appalled” by them.

“There are videos that show abuse,” the witness said.

On April 1, Callaghan was indicted on three charges involving a child under the age of 13.

A direct grand jury indictment alleges the suspect committed aggravated sexual battery, object sexual penetration and indecent liberties.

The witness said the indictment represents a fraction of what the nanny camera captured. A portion of the search warrant states: “Richard simultaneously uses his cell phone while rubbing [the victim]. Richard’s phone is angled at times where a video or picture would capture [the victim’s] image if recording or taking a picture.”

The witness said the nanny cam also captured scenes that appear to show a younger sibling was also abused.

Callaghan was released on bond a few days after his arrest. His attorney, Kristin Paulding, told 10 On Your Side the allegations are false and the charges are unfounded. In a statement, Paulding said:

Mr. Callaghan is appalled at the Commonwealth’s decision to charge him with these offenses. He is a loving, caring, and supportive father who has never abused his children and these allegations are false. These indictments come on the heels of a tumultuous divorce between Mr. Callaghan and his ex-wife, and they will prevent him from seeing or speaking with his children until they are resolved. Unfortunately, his ex-wife made it clear throughout the divorce that she would do anything to ensure he could not spend time with his children, including filing these baseless allegations. Mr. Callaghan has been fully cooperative with the Virginia Beach Police Department and Virginia Beach Child Protective Services and looks forward to the time when he can finally tell his story. We intend to diligently fight these criminal charges and show that Mr. Callaghan is innocent. — Callaghan attorney Kristin Paulding

The witness also wrote letters to city and state officials to complain about police and prosecutors. A spokesperson for the Commonwealth’s Attorney told 10 On Your Side the defendant’s passports have been surrendered as a condition of bond.

The defendant has a hearing set for April 29.

