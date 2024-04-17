Varsity Collective announces launch date of new Wisconsin Badgers NIL beer

The Varsity Collective announced that its new Varsity Golden Ale will launch on Friday, April 19 at 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Union in Madison, Wisconsin.

Proceeds of the beer will go directly toward the collective’s name, image and likeness fund for Wisconsin Badgers athletics. In short, it is an NIL beer for Badgers fans to enjoy while also supporting their favorite team.

The beer is in partnership with Potosi Brewing Company. The collective’s announcement on X tells Badgers fans to “come grab a taste of this new, 4.0% ABV, custom beer and support Badger student-athletes while you sip!”

Wisconsin fans were predictably fired up when the partnership was first announced back in March. That excitement can finally be fulfilled when the collective’s new initiative debuts on Friday afternoon.

Join The Varsity Collective, @PotosiBrewingCo, and @WIDistributors this Friday at 3:30 PM at Memorial Union to celebrate the launch of Varsity Golden Ale! 🍺 Come grab a taste of this new, 4.0% ABV, custom beer and support Badger student-athletes while you sip! ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/k9n3KaRQbz — The Varsity Collective (@TVCCollective) April 17, 2024

