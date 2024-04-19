When will vanity license plates be reintroduced? | Ask the RI DMV

Q: It has been years since Rhode Island offered vanity license plates. When, if ever, will they be reintroduced?

— Keith D.

A: My understanding is that vanity (courtesy) plates should be available to the public at the end of this year or the beginning of next year. That’s all the information I have at this time.

Chuck Hollis

Chuck Hollis is assistant administrator of the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles. Please email your questions to cars@providencejournal.com with “Ask the DMV” in the subject field.

