Vanderburgh County jail worker arrested, accused of having sex with incarcerated man

EVANSVILLE – A contract worker at the Vanderburgh County jail has been arrested after investigators say she had a sexual relationship with an incarcerated man and helped him sell tobacco products inside the detention center.

Catherine Sowders, 41, of Henderson, Kentucky, is preliminarily charged with sexual misconduct by a service provider, a Level 5 felony, as well as trafficking with an inmate, a Class A misdemeanor. She was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail around noon Thursday.

The incarcerated man, 49-year-old Robert Michael Young, is also preliminarily charged with trafficking with an inmate. He was already jailed on fraud and other charges.

Sowders' social media listed her as an employee with Aramark Correctional Services, a contractor with the jail. A news release from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's office stated that she worked in the jail kitchen.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, a sheriff's office detective was notified on Tuesday of a "possible inappropriate relationship between an inmate worker at the Vanderburgh County jail and an employee of a company contracted for services" at the facility.

A manager sent the detective a screenshot of a text that was allegedly from Sowders. In it, she reportedly resigned from her position and "alluded" to an "inappropriate relationship."

On Wednesday, investigators interviewed Sowders. According to the affidavit, she admitted to bringing Young nicotine pouches and a vape. She said he then sold the pouches inside the jail and had the customers' friends or family members send her the money through CashApp.

She received at least $300 in the deal, the affidavit states. Nicotine is banned at the jail.

After more questioning, Sowders allegedly "admitted to having sexual intercourse with Young in the jail warehouse on two occasions," the affidavit states.

In the news release, Sheriff Noah Robinson is quoted as saying "all employees and contractors with access to inmates are thoroughly trained with regard to our policies on inmate fraternization."

"Our rules are strict and state law is clear on these topics," the release states. "We don’t give warnings when an employee or contractor breaks the law or violates our trust.”

Sowders' probable cause hearing was scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday in Vanderburgh Circuit Court. Young's hearing took place at 8:15 a.m.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Vanderburgh jail worker charged with having sex with incarcerated man